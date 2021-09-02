25 Photos Of Hurricane Ida’s Destruction Of The Northeast Tri-State

Hurricane Ida churned through the gulf Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, winds up to 150mph and storm surges the coast hasn’t seen since Hurricane Katrina. When Monday morning arrived, millions were without power in Lousiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The Wall Street Journal reported an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in damages and hundreds of thousands of homes at risk because of floodwater damage.
The storm didn’t stop its destruction after barreling through the gulf. Ida continued its path towards the tri-state and by Wednesday night parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York were underwater and without power. One of the most horrific photos captured from the destruction was a picture of a house in Mullica Hill, New Jersey that was completed torn in half from a tornado that touched down in the small town Wednesday night. Other tornados in the area were also reported as millions lost power in the northeast.
Another photo that left us stunned was a picture of I-676 in Philadelphia completely flooded as the Schuylkill River poured over onto the highway. The city also had to close I-76, MLK Drive, and Kelly Drive.
In New York, it was more of the same as floodwaters rushed into basements leaving people trapped in their homes. Highways were also flooded trapping people in their cars with no escape from rising water. A Passiac, NJ man was found dead in his car after it was trapped and submerged under floodwaters.
President Biden has reached out to the Governor of all the states effected and has pledged to help in the aftermath. Biden called on insurance companies as well as local officials to ban together and help solve this crisis. “My message to everyone effected is, we’re all in this together,” he said. “The nation is here to help.” He is scheduled to visit Lousiana on Friday and the northeast region in the next couple of days.
Hurricane Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the US and it has taken the lives of 43 people. Below are 25 photos that capture how destructive Hurricane Ida really was.
1. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 2: Water floods the Vine Street Expressway on September 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several inches of rain brought by hurricane Ida created hazardous flood conditions across Philadelphia.
2. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
3. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
4. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
5. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 02: A man walks through a flooded Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx as dozens of cars and trucks sit abandoned following as night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 02, 2021 in New York City. Numerous people were killed in New York and tornadoes did heavy damage to parts of New Jersey as the evening storm caught many off guard with the severity of its rain and wind and flooding.
6. Hurricane Ida Brings A Tornado Through Mullica Hill , New JerseySource:Getty
A destroyed farm is seen in Mullica Hill , New Jersey on September 2, 2021 after record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. – The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered spectacular flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what was called a historic weather event.
7. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
8. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
9. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
10. Cars Underwater In Mamaroneck, New YorkSource:Getty
A car sits on a flooded garage of a house following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 02, 2021 in Mamaroneck, New York. – The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered spectacular flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what was called a historic weather event
11. Hurricane Ida hits east coast with flash floodsSource:Getty
NEW JERSEY, USA – SEPTEMBER 2: Highway 440 flooded in Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on September 2, 2021 as hundreds of cars stuck in water as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast.
12. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
HOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 2: A man walks through a flooded street the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the New York City and New Jersey area on September 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
13. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
HOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 2: A man falls off his bike into a flooded street the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the New York City and New Jersey area on September 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
14. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
HOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 2: A car sits in a flooded garage the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area on September 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
15. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
HOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 2: A person stands in front of cars in a flooded garage the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area on September 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
16. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
HOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 2: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) A person stands in a flooded street the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the New York City and New Jersey area on September 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
17. Hurricane Ida hits east coast with flash floodsSource:Getty
NEW JERSEY, USA – SEPTEMBER 2: A car is trapped in flood waters at Tenafly as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast, in New Jersey, United States on September 2, 2021.
18. Hurricane Ida hits east coast with flash floodsSource:Getty
NEW JERSEY, USA – SEPTEMBER 2: A car is trapped in flood waters at Tenafly as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast, in New Jersey, United States on September 2, 2021.
19. Main falls at Bushkill Falls, in spate after Hurricane Irene, in the Poconos area of Pennsylvania, near the Delaware Water Gap.Source:Getty
Main falls at Bushkill Falls, in spate after Hurricane Irene, in the Poconos area of Pennsylvania, near the Delaware Water Gap.
20. Flooding From Tropical Storm Isaias In Berks County PennsylvaniaSource:Getty
21. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
22. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
23. Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: New York City Parks Security Service officers on horseback explore the Greyshot Arch which is flooded in Central Park after a night of heavy wind and rainfall caused by Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021, in New York City. Multiple people were killed across the Northeast and New York City saw more than 3 inches of rain in an hour, causing extreme flooding.
24. Hurricane Ida Floods In NYCSource:Getty
A woman stands on the edge of a sidewalk from a flooded street following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 02, 2021 in Mamaroneck, New York. – The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered spectacular flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what was called a historic weather event.