Kelly Rowland
HomePhotos

4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four

Posted May 24, 2021

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Kelly Rowland is glowing and her family is growing! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Earlier this year, the singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their second son, Noah Jon, making their 6-year-old Titan Jewell a big brother. 

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us,” she wrote on Instagram upon Noah’s arrival int the world. 

SEE ALSO: Kelly Rowland Welcomes Baby Number 2, Noah Jon

Back in 2014, when Rowland was pregnant with Titan, her labor was induced. On this second time around, she told PEOPLE.com that she wanted to “feel the shock” of labor. It seems Rowland got what she asked for because she later told the news outlet that she was “closed for shop.” 

“I didn’t know it was going to be like this the second time around, which makes it my last, that’s for damn sure.” 

They say the number 4 represents stability, patience and wisdom, so it looks like a family of four fits the Rowlands/Weatherspoons well! 

SEE ALSO: Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade

Check out four photos of Kelly Rowland and her beautiful family of four below.

4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Kelly Rowland & family

Source:Instagram

Kelly Rowland and family in their Easter Sunday best!

2. The day Kelly Rowland brought Noah home to meet his big brother Titan

“The level of excitement was through the roof! And watching my family multiply has been my hearts joy! So grateful for my circle of support yo help me through it all too, cause it’s definitely a shift, but so worth it!” -Kelly Rowland

3. Kelly Rowland & kids

Kelly Rowland was proud to celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 with her two kings, Titan and Noah. 

4. Kelly Rowland & family

Here, Kelly Rowland is pictured with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and their son Titan on New Year’s Eve while the other little legend (Noah) was still baking in the oven. 

Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close