In case you missed it, Kierra Sheard is getting married to Jordan Kelly, a man she’s known since childhood, and we couldn’t be happier for her!

“Since the first day we started dating you have been honest, true, loving, caring, patient, kind and all of the above. I never would’ve imagined us getting to this point, but we spoke it into our lives. You reminded me we have dominion over everything around us! My life has gone through a complete 360 in the past year and you have supported me non-stop!” he said in a note to Kierra Sheard on Instagram. “God has shown me what sewing my seed into good ground can produce! God has shown me unconditional love through you. God has given me the opportunity to connect with someone that loves the Lord just as much as I do which is truly special…..I thank God for you daily!

So, who is Mr. Jordan Kelly? Here’s what we know…

Who Is Kierra Sheard’s Husband? [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com