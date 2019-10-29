When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.

So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.

All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com