meghan markle
Petty Betty: London’s Madame Tussauds Separates Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Figures From Royal Family

Posted January 9, 2020

BRITAIN-LONDON-WAX FIGURE-MEGHAN MARKLE

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Less than 24 hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are transitioning from their royal duties to move to North America and become “financially independent,” Madame Tussauds decided to get petty.

According to the Huff Post, the iconic wax museum removed the couple from their from the royal family display in London. However, they claim the statues will still be able to be seen, just not alongside the family, which includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles.

“To reflect the upcoming change in the Royal line up, Madame Tussauds London will be moving its Harry and Meghan figures from its Royal set with immediate effect,” the museum said in a statement sent to the Huff Post.
General manager Steve Davis added, “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”It’s unknown exactly where in the museum their figures will be moved.

Here’s what it will look like now without them:

 

Sigh…is it really that serious to remove them from the royal section all because they want to choose a different life? Now, this could all be innocent but given how brutally racist the British press (and its people) have been towards Markle, this feels intentional. That, and unnecessarily shady AF.

Perhaps it’s this type of mistreatment that’s behind the couple leaving and taking baby Archie with them.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple wrote.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

Folks on Twitter definitely had words for Madame Tussauds and are applauding the couple for moving across the pond. Take a look:

Petty Betty: London’s Madame Tussauds Separates Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Figures From Royal Family  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

