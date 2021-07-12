Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Sneak Peek At This Year’s Winners!

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards went down at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville this past weekend (July 10) and it did not disappoint.

Gospel music’s biggest night boasted performances by CeCe Winans, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds, Tamela Mann and more. The Clark Sisters took home the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr (youngest host in Stellar history!) shared hosting duties.

You can see it all in action on August 1 when BET airs this year’s show. In the meantime, check out the stunning photos from the Stellar Awards and get a sneak peek at the winners list below!

Artist of the Year: Pastor Mike Jr.

Song of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters

New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music

Album of the Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 by Maverick City Music

Choir of the Year: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

Producer of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Contemporary Group/Duo of the Year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Traditional Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters

Contemporary Male of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Traditional Male of the Year: Donnie McClurkin

Contemporary Female of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Traditional Female of the Year: Jekalyn Carr

Traditional Album of the Year: Changing Your Story by Jekalyn Carr

Music Video of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard

Traditional Choir of the Year: Ricky Dillard

Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year: Big: Freedom Sessions by Pastor Mike Jr.

