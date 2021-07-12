Stellar Awards
Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Sneak Peek At This Year’s Winners!

Posted July 12, 2021

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards went down at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville this past weekend (July 10) and it did not disappoint.

Gospel music’s biggest night boasted performances by CeCe Winans, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds, Tamela Mann and more. The Clark Sisters took home the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr (youngest host in Stellar history!) shared hosting duties.

You can see it all in action on August 1 when BET airs this year’s show. In the meantime, check out the stunning photos from the Stellar Awards and get a sneak peek at the winners list below!

Artist of the Year: Pastor Mike Jr.

Song of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters

New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music

Album of the Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 by Maverick City Music

Choir of the Year: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

Producer of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Contemporary Group/Duo of the Year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Traditional Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters

Contemporary Male of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds

Traditional Male of the Year: Donnie McClurkin

Contemporary Female of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Traditional Female of the Year: Jekalyn Carr

Traditional Album of the Year: Changing Your Story by Jekalyn Carr

Music Video of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard

Traditional Choir of the Year: Ricky Dillard

Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year: Big: Freedom Sessions by Pastor Mike Jr.

Click here to see the full list and keep scrolling for exclusive photos!

 

1. Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor

Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2. Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Anthony Brown attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

3. Mali Music

Mali Music Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Mali Music attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

4. Lecrae

Lecrae Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Lecrae attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

5. Yolanda Adams (right) and daughter Taylor Ayanna Crawford

Yolanda Adams (right) and daughter Taylor Ayanna Crawford Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Yolanda Adams (right) and daughter Taylor Ayanna Crawford attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

6. Latice Crawford

Latice Crawford Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Latice Crawford attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

7. The Clark Sisters

The Clark Sisters Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: (L-R) Twinkie Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Karen Clark Sheard and Jacky Clark Chisholm of The Clark Sisters attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

8. Randy Weston

Randy Weston Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Randy Weston attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

9. Necie Armstrong and Jor’Dan Armstrong

Necie Armstrong and Jor'Dan Armstrong Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Necie Armstrong and Jor’Dan Armstrong attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

10. Don Jackson and Merri Dee

Don Jackson and Merri Dee Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Don Jackson and Merri Dee attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

11. Jonathan Nelson

Jonathan Nelson Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jonathan Nelson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

12. Doe

Doe Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Doe attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

13. Young Men 4 Christ

Young Men 4 Christ Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Young Men 4 Christ attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

14. Christina Bell

Christina Bell Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Christina Bell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

15. Tye Tribbett

Tye Tribbett Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Tye Tribbett attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

16. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jonathan McReynolds attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

17. Master P

Master P Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Master P attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

18. VaShawn Mitchell

VaShawn Mitchell Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: VaShawn Mitchell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

19. LaTocha Scott from Xscape

LaTocha Scott from Xscape Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: LaTocha Scott from Xscape attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

20. Jason McGee

Jason McGee Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason McGee attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

21. James Fortune

James Fortune Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: James Fortune attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

22. Jabari Johnson

Jabari Johnson Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jabari Johnson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

23. Jason Clayborn

Jason Clayborn Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason Clayborn attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

24. Jason Nelson

Jason Nelson Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason Nelson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

25. Kim Burrell

Kim Burrell Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Kim Burrell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

26. Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jekalyn Carr attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

27. Juan Winans and Lisa Winans

Juan Winans and Lisa Winans Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Juan Winans and Lisa Winans attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) 

