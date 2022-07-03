Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Although the 2022 Essence Festival is sadly coming to a close, we have a ton of memories to hold us over until next year’s extravaganza! Bringing out the best of Black excellence, this year’s Essence Festival was definitely one to remember, transforming New Orleans into an entertainment mecca with so many hot moments that we will be talking about for months to come.

From the fashion to the panels to the concerts and everything in between, the 2022 Essence Festival was one for the books. Check out some of our favorite moments from the annual event inside.

The Best Moments From The 2022 Essence Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com