Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Lamont Sanders and Bear Tag Entertainment (BTE) in connection with Praise 102.5 in Atlants brought the hoops to Stellar Awards weekend. The Stellar Awards Celebrity Basketball Game featured some of Gospel’s biggest stars including Jor’dan Armstrong, Jermaine Dolly, Kelontae Gavin, Mali Music, Pastor Mike and more. Bishop Marvin Sapp and Pastor Jamal Bryant were your head coaches.

You know Basketball can bring out the competition and it was indeed fierce but all for a great cause.

BTE partnered with Faith Broussard Cade, Speaker, Author, and Humanitarian of Fleur De Lis Speaks to share about the state of Mental Health. Also, CTL Staffing Agency to provide on-site job recruitment for individuals seeking employment while offering mental health resources to attendees from the various participating organizations, including professionals from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church It also is partnering with the nonprofit organization Supreme Gospel Entertainment & Ministries to distribute school supplies to area youth during the early afternoon.

Check out some of the best moments below!

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com