“The Culinary Cutie” Tracy Williamson’s Delicious Pescetarian and Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving week is here and families all across the world will be going to the kitchen to cook up some of their favorite dishes. As we get down with the Mac and Cheese, Turkey and Ham, some have changed their diets around and will need to switch it up on family day.
“The Culinary Cutie” Tracy Williamson gives us three Pescetarian and Vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes to feast on. No Turkey, Beef, or pork? No problem. We got you.
1. Braised Kale and Collard Greens with Smoked Salmon SteaksSource:Tracy the Culinary Cutie
Ingredients:
Smoked Salmon steaks (Can purchase from local fishery or grocery)
1 bunch of Collard Greens
1 bunch of Kale Greens
Small sweet yellow onion (sliced) This is optional
½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes
3 tbsp. of Olive Oil
1 tbsp. of Chopped or minced garlic
1 ½ cups of Vegetable stock
1 tsp. Salt
½ tsp of Blk pepper or crushed red pepper
Instructions
- Rinse, drain and cut greens, removing stems
- Cut smoked salmon steaks into medium size pieces
- Heat a nonstick pan over high heat; reduce heat to medium-high, add olive oil and Sauté sliced onions for 2-3 minutes. Sauté the garlic for 20-30 seconds and don’t burn garlic.
- Add the greens, and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in the stock and hot pepper flakes or blk pepper; cover, and cook for about 8-10 minutes
- Add smoked salmon steak pieces on top of greens when greens are almost tender.
- Do not boil salmon, just place on top of greens to add the smoked flavor to greens.
- Add sliced cherry tomatoes
- Plate greens with smoked salmon and enjoy
2. Veggie Stuffed Roasted Sweet PotatoesSource:Getty
Ingredients:
3 Cleaned Whole Sweet Potatoes
1 bunch of Fresh Spinach
½ cup of sliced baby portabella mushrooms
½ cup of chopped pecans
¼ cup Grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup Grated Mozzarella cheese
¼ cup Grated White Cheddar cheese
1 tsp of brown sugar
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Blk pepper
2 tsp. Garlic powder
2-3 tbsp of Olive Oil
2 tbsp of avocado oil
1 tbsp of fresh chopped parsley
Instructions
- Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Prick each sweet potato in four to five spots with a fork and coat with avocado oil. Place them on the baking sheet and bake until very tender, about 1 hour.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering.
- Sauté mushrooms and add spinach and seasonings.
- Add pecans and brown sugar stirring all ingredients, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the salt. Set filled aside until potatoes are done
- Once the sweet potatoes are cooled down to touch, cut them in half lengthwise, leaving the bottom intact. Create a pouch for the filling.
- Add veggie filling over the sweet potatoes. Top grated cheeses and additional pecans with parsley.
- Serve and Enjoy!
3. Jackfruit Pot RoastSource:Getty
Ingredients:
1 pound of baby carrots
1 pound of red potatoes cut in quarters or small golden potatoes
1 medium sized yellow onion roughly chopped
1 cup of roughly chopped celery
2-3 tbsp. of minced or chopped garlic
2-3 tbsps. of Worcestershire sauce
2 cups of vegetable broth
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Blk pepper
2 tsp. Oregano
2 tsp. Onion powder
2 tsp. Garlic powder
2 tsp. Rosemary
2 tsp. Thyme
2-3 tbsp of Olive Oil
1-2 cans Jackfruit (Drained)
2-3 tbsp of cornstarch or jarred brown gravy
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in an extra-large skillet or pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. (May also cook in a crock pot)
- Sauté onion for 5 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 30-40 secs. Add in drained jackfruit and cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Add Worcestershire sauce and all seasonings. Stir and simmer.
- Whisk together the broth and cornstarch in a measuring cup until fully combined and then mix into the skillet with the jackfruit. Simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes and stir.
- Place potatoes, carrots and celery in roaster or pot and add the jackfruit mixture on top of the carrots and potatoes and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the veggies are fork tender and ready to eat.
- Plate jackfruit post roast and enjoy!