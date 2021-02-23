Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter

Tiger Woods, 45, was involved in a single accident this morning (February 23) after losing control of his vehicle in Southern California. Reportedly, the authorities had to use tool to remove the golf legend from the SUV.

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

Woods was reportedly taken to a hospital and into surgery. Early reports say he suffered leg injuries in a rollover crash, which was confirmed by his representative.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said his agent, Mark Steinberg, in a statement.

Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department relayed that the crash involved a dark SUV and occurred at 7:12 a.m. PST on the northbound side of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road, per Fox Los Angeles. After being removed from the severely damaged vehicle, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.

Before you even go there, early reports say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the car crash.

Woods is considered one of the greatest pro golfers of all-time, and broke barriers in the sport due to his youth and the color of his skin. After being slowed by injuries for years, many rejoiced when Woods came back to win the Masters in April 2019.

With news of the accident, Twitter (from fans to peers to celebs) has been saluting the legend as well as filling in details in real-time, which you can catch up with below. We wish Tiger Woods the speediest of recoveries.

This story is developing.

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com