Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter

Posted February 23, 2021

GOLF: FEB 21 PGA - The Genesis Invitational

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tiger Woods, 45, was involved in a single accident this morning (February 23) after losing control of his vehicle in Southern California. Reportedly, the authorities had to use tool to remove the golf legend from the SUV.

Woods was reportedly taken to a hospital and into surgery. Early reports say he suffered leg injuries in a rollover crash, which was confirmed by his representative.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said his agent, Mark Steinberg, in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department relayed that the crash involved a dark SUV and occurred at 7:12 a.m. PST on the northbound side of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road, per Fox Los Angeles. After being removed from the severely damaged vehicle, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.

Before you even go there, early reports say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the car crash.

Woods is considered one of the greatest pro golfers of all-time, and broke barriers in the sport due to his youth and the color of his skin. After being slowed by injuries for years, many rejoiced when Woods came back to win the Masters in April 2019.

With news of the accident, Twitter (from fans to peers to celebs) has been saluting the legend as well as filling in details in real-time, which you can catch up with below. We wish Tiger Woods the speediest of recoveries.

This story is developing. 

Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

