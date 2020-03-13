Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity

Folks are definitely starting to panic over the coronavirus and it’s bringing out the worst in some shoppers.

One trend that’s bringing the negativity is panic buy, or in other words, buying an excess amount of food and household items in case people need to quarantine themselves in the house.

Images have been popping up all across social media of grocery stores with empty shelves and long lines of customer rushing to get items.

The re-occurring images that are the most striking are the rows of empty toilet paper shelves.

The toilet paper row yesterday at a Walmart in New Orleans.#panicbuying pic.twitter.com/xvFaUq1Z2W — Chas Sanders (@JusChas) March 13, 2020

Granted, toiler paper is ABSOLUTELY important in the event of a self-isolating crisis, but really?

Shelves were literally deserted.

No toilet paper left…but the soap is still fully in stock. Amazing how the American public prioritizes #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/lyQbEkk3ZZ — Jad Larry (@Jadlarry) March 13, 2020

Videos even surfaced online of people supposedly fighting over toilet paper during these coronavirus times.

People are really out there fighting over toilet paper? Damn, she just wanted one pack, she could have just gave her one, her cart was full! And this is just the beginning; Are we gonna start killing each other? #panicbuying #coronapocalypse pic.twitter.com/AAFBIxiIlv — Fritzia Rockville (@fritziarock) March 13, 2020

Like…people are legit fighting the elderly.

It’s a mess.

Some people even had to deal with the selling out of food.

Aldi Kinnegad. No fruit, veg, meat, cold cuts, cheese, butter, rice, pasta, baby food /wipes. This was after the 2nd restock in the afternoon. Lots of TP….#panicbuying pic.twitter.com/aqpPaDPFoW — AdrenalineJunkySnail (@L0llipoppins) March 13, 2020

If you’re someone who hates lines, this probably isn’t the best time for you either. The crowds are disturbing.

https://twitter.com/BigDaddyTA52/status/1238596783594516480

Yet they say we should stay away from large gatherings.

The irony of it all.

Government responses to the coronavirus have continued to stroke fears with various schools and buildings being closed down and Donald Trump‘s announcement on Friday that we were in a national emergency. The discouragement of large crowds have caused many people to self-quarantine in order to lower their risk of outside germs.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to give information that people can use in their decision-making in how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

As for the panic buyers?

Try to remain calm and please, let’s not get violent.

You can check out some of the hoopla that’s already gone down below.

Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity was originally published on globalgrind.com