Travis Greene came to Washington, D.C. on a mission and it was accomplished! Greene headlined the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration and co-hosted along with our Praise 104.1 And My Spirit 1340AM team! By the end of the night, it was Greene’s turn to hit the stage.

#BrokenRecord got me like🕺🏾 On this Monday take a little time to dance & praise God for all He has done in your life! I am thankful for my amazing family, church & all the crazy things God is doing through my music🙌🏾Comment below what you are thankful for! #LetsBreakSomeRecords pic.twitter.com/iLvWvwcGt6

If you came to Spirit of Praise, you left with a copy of his brand new unreleased album “Broken Record” and a show-stopping performance!

So about last night…💥 Last night was incredible!!! I can’t even begin to explain the excitement I had getting to share all of the songs off of #BrokenRecord album. Just a few more weeks till it’s out everywhere – 11/1! #BrokenRecord #newmusic #EngageCulture pic.twitter.com/FSxJRyVRQ2

See some of the highlights below!

Travis Greene Previews His “Broken Record” At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration [Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Travis Greene At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration Source:TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY October 5th, 2019: Singer Travis Greene Performs Live At The 2019 Spirit Of Praise Celebration In Washington DC travis greene

