We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad With Lupita and Zendaya

Seriously. We were just over here minding our business, scrolling down on our Twitter feed and then an incredibly beautiful ad for Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear popped up.

We literally gasped, y’all. WE ARE SHOOKETH!!!

Before us stood our faves and Critics Choice Awards nominees Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya all glowing and serving up serious face and #BlackGirlMagic!

Just look for yourself. It’s almost too much!

In case you don’t know, Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear is an oil-free, long-wearing, natural matte foundation that creates a velvety-smooth complexion for up to 24 hours. Oh, and it’s available in 45 medium to full coverage, buildable shades so that every sista can find her perfect match.

When her campaign was announced, the two posed together in this stunning photo and ever since then, we’ve been waiting for these two to join forces and give us an ad to die for.

And now they’ve done exactly just that.

Naturally, we aren’t the only ones mesmerized by this all this beauty. Black Twitter had words! Take a look:

