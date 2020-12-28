CLOSE
Wonder Woman 1984
HomePhotos

Despite Very Mid ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ A Sequel Has Been Fast-Tracked

Posted December 28, 2020

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wonder Woman 1984

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 dropped on Christmas Day in theaters and on HBO Max, and despite plenty of praise from critics, a whole lot of people were not feeling it. Nevertheless, the second standalone alone film about the Amazon warrior did well enough to fast-track another sequel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Accord to Engadget:

Warner Bros. is fast-tracking development of Wonder Woman 3 based on both its relative success at the pandemic-struck box office ($16.7 million in the US) and its HBO Max turnout. The media giant was unsurprisingly shy on exact numbers, but made clear that WW84 was a big help for its fledgling streaming service.

Nearly half of all “retail” HBO Max subscribers (that is, people paying $15 per month) watched the superhero movie on opening day, WarnerMedia said. There were also “millions” of bundle customers who used their cable or phone subscriptions to watch. Viewing hours on Christmas Day more than tripled the average in November.

The movie will only be available on HBO Max for a month. It’s currently available as a high-priced rental in the UK, Canada and other countries where Max isn’t an option.

However, if you are woke and following the discourse online, Wonder Woman 1984 left much to be desired. From a basic ass plot, to stereotypical tropes, to Cheetah being a struggle villain; the over two hours long flick was mediocre on its best day.

The DCEU has a ways to go before it can match the praise of its Marvel rival, just saying. If you don’t believe us, peep some of the pointed reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Despite Very Mid ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ A Sequel Has Been Fast-Tracked  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. People do like it, though.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close