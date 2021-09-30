Listen Live
“Meet God In The Morning” is a Spirit lead Program inspired by our Love for God and Gods People!!! We are strong believers of community and fellowship and Communion with other churches and  with our brothers and sisters in Christ!!

Scripture : Ephesians 2:10 “For we are his workmanship, Created in Christ Jesus for Good works, which God Prepared beforehand that we should walk in them!!!!

Meet God in the morning Where the word of God and the Bible is first and foremost the center of all we do!! The ministry is uniquely formatted to includes and provide things such as the “Front row” and not the sick and shut-ins but “the waiting on your blessing list!!”. Our LLBC (Lamp and light Bible club) which allow our members or “Lamplighters to join us in scripture readings. (Open to all people who are inspired to join the LLBC)

Rev Debbie Tate is an Ordained United Methodist Minister as such responded to Gods call by fulfilling or serving full time Parrish Pastorate Ministry , in the Brookeville charge. Her early call to Evangelism opened doors to revival centers and churches through out the United States, Well Known as the Tate Sisters and Evangelistical Team  . Joined by her team of her sister and their Mother.

Presently upon a long time call to media Outreach ministry over varies media outlets. Rev Debbie Tate is United in Ministry with Brother Vance Shepard. Respectfully known as “Brother Vance”. A full time Member and Trustee along with other duties . Choir member and a media outreach called Publicity team of Mt Calvary Baptist Church, Rockville, Md. Brother Vance a servant of God trained in Media technology program delivery for special religious formatted audiences. Brother Vance Produce and co-host the Meet God in the Morning program. His Sincere Love for Christ and the people of God assures that God and the people of God are served Faithfully!!

Meet God in the Morning is a call to all people, Who so ever will Just come and “Meet God In The Morning”  With US!!

