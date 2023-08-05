Ronnette Rollins
Praise 106.1FM, Baltimore's Inspiration Station
Ronnette Rollins, recording artist, radio personality, an accomplished vocalist, pianist, songwriter, piano instructor, and vocal coach, has emerged as one of the most sought-after pianists, performers and vocal coaches in the Washington Metropolitan area. Ronnette is also a member of the Grammy Award Recording Academy, Washington, D.C. Chapter, the premier outlet for honoring achievements in the recording arts and supporting the music community.
Ronnette began performing as a singer and musician with Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, Shirley Ables & The Joy Gospel Singers at the age of 11. She has recorded with numerous artists including Vicki Yohe, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and Dorothy Norwood. In 2012, after experiencing much success as a vocalist with Stellar Award-winning groups Isaiah D. Thomas & Elements of Praise and Mike McCoy & Voices United, Ronnette stepped out as a solo artist. She has been nominated for several local Christian Music Awards and in July 2015, won “Female Artist of the Year” at the Gospel Blue M.I.C. Achievement Awards.
