The Spirit in Mind is committed to identifying and discussing the critical collaboration between ministry and mental health awareness. Pastors and churches are the first and sometimes primary or exclusive responders to mental health issues, especially within minority communities. Join episcopal leader, pastor, university lecturer and show host Dr. C. Guy Robinson, along with guest mental health advocates and professional practitioners to discuss integrative approaches to various societal concerns.

Social Media:

@BishopGRobinson – IG

@CGRMinistries – IG

@BishopCGR – Twitter

CGR Ministries – Facebook

www.criticalcollaboration.com

Also On Praise 106.1: