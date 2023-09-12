Rudy Giuliani Says He Left 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Early Because Kamala Harris Was There

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Former New York City mayor and current Trump stooge-turned-co-defendant, Rudy Giuliani, made a recent appearance on Newsmax to reveal that while most Americans who attended Monday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at ground zero were mourning and honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful day in 2001, he was busy making the day all about himself and his Republican urge to use literally any event as an opportunity to do some political grandstanding.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked Giuliani what his thoughts were on the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, and instead of talking about the terrorist attack, the victims, or the responders, he launched into some pitiful rant about how the presence of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others spoiled his mood and caused him to leave early.

“You know, today I’m thinking, unfortunately, that our country is in more danger than it was before September 11, largely because of Biden and two of the people that were there today, Harris and Mayorkas,” Giuliani said. “It really prompted me and I think Bernie to leave a little bit earlier than we would. It’s hard to be there with them, thinking of the millions and millions of people that have come across the border. We don’t know who they are and all of our improvements in anti-terrorism are intelligence, and intelligence doesn’t work if you don’t know who’s coming in.”

First of all, when Giuliani woke up Monday morning, got out of his crypt and started getting ready for the ceremony, he was fully aware of the fact that the president and vice president of the United States were going to be in attendance at a memorial on the anniversary of the largest foreign attack on American soil in nearly two centuries. Why is he pretending he was blindsided by their presence and forced to leave early? Giuliani was the MAYOR OF NYC when the 9/11 terror attacks happened, and as such, his obligation was to be there for those being honored.

If he chose to bounce early because some people he doesn’t like were there, that’s on him, isn’t it? It just really sounds like Giuliani let the mere presence of Biden and Harris punk him out of victims of terrorism who died in a city that was under his care at the time. I’m just saying, maybe his early departure isn’t the flex he thinks it is. In fact, his leaving early in a huff says more about him than it does about the president or vice president, who both stayed despite likely sharing mutual disdain for Giuliani.

It’s also interesting that Giuliani is not currently a member of the federal government’s intelligence community (or any community of intelligence for that matter) but somehow he knows what the officials who are know and don’t know about who’s entering the country—not that illegal immigration had anything to do with 9/11 in the first place. It’s almost as if Giuliani just wanted to take shots at the Biden administration and at migrants and thought the anniversary of 9/11 was the perfect opportunity to do so.

Anyway, Giuliani went on to cry about Harris making an arguably hyperbolic statement comparing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. “That’s an unbelievable insult to the people who lost their lives on September 11 and in Pearl Harbor.”

“We’re not even sure what it was,” he continued, in reference to Jan. 6. “It certainly wasn’t what it was originally exaggerated to be, you know, four people killed and all of that. No one’s been convicted of insurrection—they like to call it that. Meanwhile, this was the worst foreign attack on our soil since the war of 1812, I think.”

It’s no surprise, of course, that Giuliani would pivot to downplaying the attack on the U.S.Capitol since it was prompted by his and Donald Trump’s propaganda-reliant campaign to overturn a legal election in order to keep Trump in office. Certainly, Giuliani couldn’t be that upset at Harris for doing a little political grandstanding of her own by, at most, exaggerating a little about how bad the riot at the Capitol was when Giuliani spent so much time helping Trump lie completely about election fraud costing him his second term as president. At the very least, it’s true that the Jan. 6 attack was, by any definition, a terrorist attack on the U.S. government, whereas the “Stop the Steal” campaign was a complete figment of Trump’s warped and comically uninformed imagination.

By the end of the interview, it was clear Giuliani had confused himself with his own nonsense because he weirdly made a comparison between 9/11’s and Pearl Harbor’s death tolls when Harris’ comparison was between the aforementioned and Jan. 6.

“More people died on September 11 than at Pearl Harbor and people are suffering to this day from it. People are dying from it because of all of the unknown toxic chemicals it released,” he said. “So it’s just a complete insult.”

Maybe it was “toxic chemicals” that were seen leaking from Giuliani’s scalp a few years ago. What is he even talking about?

