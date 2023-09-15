Kirk Franklin Shares How He Finds His Biological Father in His Documentary “Father’s Day”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

According to PEOPLE When Kirk Franklin began working on a new album earlier this year, the had no idea what was in store.

“This is the first time I’ve had a behind-the-scenes videographer capturing content for the making of a project,” Franklin, 53, says of working on his 13th album. “I recorded the first song in March. Then in April, everything shifted and became something I could have never planned for.”

What the cameras ended up capturing was an intense, emotional journey the star went on after suddenly learning who his real biological father was. He also saw it as an opportunity to reconnect with his estranged eldest son Kerrion, 35, whom he hadn’t seen in a decade.

Franklin has compiled the footage from these events into a short documentary streaming Sept. 15 on his YouTube channel ahead of the Oct. 6 release of his new album. Both projects are aptly titled Father’s Day.

Franklin experienced a tough childhood growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was adopted at age 4 by a woman at his church. According to Franklin, his birth mother, then a young teen, was unable to care for him. Though he knew who she was, they rarely connected during his youth and he often felt abandoned.

Kirk Franklin’s new album “Father’s Day” releases October 6, 2023.

