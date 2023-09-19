Listen Live
Teachers, Be Encouraged! – A Motivational Moment

Published on September 19, 2023

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison encourages Teachers.

The old, outdated saying “Those who can, do, and those who can’t, teach” is not only a false statement but also disrespectful to educators. Especially since most educators have side jobs because teacher pay simply is not enough.

(Originally aired on 9-3-23)

