“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.
Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:
Chris from Saint Lucille A.M.E.Zion Church in Southeast, Washington, D.C.; Rev. David DeVerteuile
Text: Psalm 34:18-19; Title: “Good News for the Broken Hearted”
Text & Title Time 9-17-23 was originally published on praisedc.com
