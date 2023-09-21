Praise Featured Video CLOSE



“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.

Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:

Chris from Saint Lucille A.M.E.Zion Church in Southeast, Washington, D.C.; Rev. David DeVerteuile

Text: Psalm 34:18-19; Title: “Good News for the Broken Hearted”

Text & Title Time 9-17-23 was originally published on praisedc.com