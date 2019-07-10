CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Neighborhood

PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city.

They cut the ribbon on its 6th location at 423 E. Patapsco in Brooklyn last month. Safe Streets helps stop violence in communities by networking with neighboring businesses, handing out job applications for prospective employers, and connecting with young people.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Catholic Charities opened its first Safe Streets in 2015 in the Sandtown-Winchester community following a surge in violence after the death of Freddie Gray. Since then, the Safe Streets Sandtown-Winchester team have prevented 515 incidents from becoming violent.

Coordinators and those who volunteer with Safe Streets believe a city that’s seeing homicide numbers over 300 every year needs improvement in every neighborhood. They hope to have 10 sites funded and up and running by the end of 2019.

See Also: ‘Safe Street’ Program Use Mediation To Help Resolve Conflict

Source: WMAR 2 News

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day
41 photos

New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Neighborhood was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Safe Streets Program

Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close