Prodigy Cori Gauff, also known as Coco Gauff, is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon’s main draw in the professional era. The American sensation was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament. She defeated Venus Williams in the first round at the Wombledon Tennis Tournament. This made Cori the youngest player to win at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

The childhood idol and former world No. 1 junior, having won one junior Grand Slam singles title and another in doubles, was eliminated Monday morning by former No. 1-ranked player and seventh-seeded Simona Halep.

Through it all Cori lit up Wimbledon and transcended tennis in a sparkling debut on the world stage. With her mother and father present, Gauff recived a rousing ovation from the Wimledon crowd as she walked off the court in defeat. Perhaps they are sensing great things to come for 15 year old Cori Gauff from her good season and talent.

15 Year Old Coco Gauff Eliminated But Receives A Round of Applause At Wimbledon was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted July 10, 2019

