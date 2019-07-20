CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A new study by YouGov.com shows Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, and we’re like…duh. Our forever First Lady topped the list followed by Oprah Winfrey! Both ladies dethroned actress Angelina Jolie, who trumped the annual list last year.

While Bill Gates remains the most admired man worldwide, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The former FLOTUS reminded us (n case you forgot) why she’s the most admired women when she seemingly responded to Trump on Twitter today, denouncing his divisive rhetoric.

Barack and Michelle Obama live much more subtle lives these days, but this poll proves their long-lasting effect on America.

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
22 photos

New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Michelle Obama

Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close