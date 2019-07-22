CLOSE
Georgia Lawmaker Rep. Erica Thomas Claims A White Man Told Her To “Go Back To Where You Came From” [VIDEO]

Georgia state lawmaker claims she was the subject of a vicious verbal attack as she shopped for items in a Publix grocery store over the weekend.

“Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told meI was a lazy SOB and to go back too where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane,” she wrote. “My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!

Rep. Erica Thomas took to social media in tears to describe a horrific encounter she had with a customer who called her a “lazy” and told her to “go back to where you came from,” in front of her daughter.

Thomas says she stood in the express lane with 15 items, more than the allotted 10 item amount because she is currently nine months pregnant and is unable to stand for long periods of time. She says a man then approached her and began publicly berating her.

“It hurt me so bad, I’m sorry y’all because everything in me just wanted to tell him who I am and how I know, but I couldn’t get anything out, I could just tell him, ‘Please leave me alone, please!’” Thomas said.

Thomas’ story hit far and wide after the week’s events of watching the president berate four minority freshman congresswomen using the same language. Many argued in Thomas’ comments that Trump’s language has emboldened this type of behavior.

The state lawmaker serves Georgia’s District 39 and was voted into office in 2014, she is also the founder of a nonprofit titled “Speak Out Loud,” which provides services catering to foster children.

During an interview with local reporters, Thomas was interrupted by her alleged attacker, Eric Sparkes who again taunted her by threatening to call the police over her claims. Sparkes denies that he told Thomas to “go back to where you came from.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Georgia Lawmaker Rep. Erica Thomas Claims A White Man Told Her To “Go Back To Where You Came From” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

