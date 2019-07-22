CLOSE
National News
Mahershala Ali Will Star In Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Remake

Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 - Ermenegildo Zegna - Catwalk

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Mahershala Ali will be stepping in as the next Blade. Marvel President Kevin Feige made the big announcement at the 2019 Comic Con International in San Diego with Ali right by his side, CNNreports. Wesley Snipes appeared in the first three installments, 1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity. 

The two-time Oscar winner will be starring as the half-human, half-vampire superhero that has all the strengths of a vampire but not the weaknesses. Blade protects humans from the undead to avenge his mother’s death, who was killed after she had given birth to him.

“He’s the perfect Blade because he’s one of the greatest actors working today and because he is a huge fan of the our universe. It’s a dream. It’s the kind of dream casting that you almost don’t dare to dream that you can actually do it,” Feige told Variety.

After winning an Oscar for his role in Green Book, Ali actually called Marvel and asked to be the next Blade.

“When Marhershala calls, you answer” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter.

The original trinity grossed $204 million altogether so Ali has big shoes to fill. No release date was announced for the upcoming flick.

Mahershala Ali , Marvel

