CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It”

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

LisaRaye is not letting Nicole Murphy off the hook in this Antoine Fuqua cheating scandal because this isn’t the first marriage Nicole imposed upon. According to LisaRaye, Nicole messed around with her ex-husband Michael Misick while they were married. TMZ caught up with LisaRaye while she was leaving lunch and the actress went off on Nicole calling her a woman who wrecks homes.

“She messed around with my husband,” LisaRaye told the cameraman. “How does a family kiss turn into an ‘I’m sorry’ apology?”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

She proceeded to read Nicole for filth. “I don’t know if she’s a home wrecker, but she is wrecking it.”

Watch the encounter, below:

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ Chileeeee, the #NicoleMurphy drama has just gotten even messier! ______________________________________ Photos of Nicole and married director #AntoineFuqua lip locking are floating around and everyone has had it with Nicole, including #LisaRaye. ______________________________________ As we previously reported, #DaBrat has come out saying Nicole is infamous for trying to get with people's husbands! She says Nicole did the same thing to LisaRaye back in the early 2000's. ______________________________________ Lisa was married to Michael Misick from 2006 to 2008, when rumors of alleged infidelity between Nicole and Michael surfaced. Well, while speaking with @tmz_tv, LisaRaye says they were straight facts! ______________________________________ Nicole is reportedly denying LisaRaye's allegation saying—click the link in our bio to read more! (🎥: @tmz_tv)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In case you missed it, LisaRaye stepped into TheShadeRoom to expose Nicole after photos of her kissing a very married Antoine Fuqua hit the net. A source claims Nicole denies LisaRaye’s accusations.

But she also denied she was cheating with Fuqua and claimed the two had just exchanged a friendly kiss amongst family friends. Then she issued another statement apologizing to Lela Rochon because she didn’t know they were still married.

Like LisaRaye we’re calling bullsh*t. But in the mean time, let’s show Lela some love and scroll through this gallery:

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post
23 photos

 

LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It” was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

antoine fuqua , Lela Rochon , Lisa Raye , Nicole Murphy

Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close