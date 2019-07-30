CLOSE
Meghan Markle’s First Issue Of British Vogue Is Met With Praise And Criticism

Trooping the Colour Ceremony, London, UK - 8 Jun 2019

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Meghan Markle is making history as the guest editor for British Vogue. For the September issue, known as the most important issue of the year, Markle uses the platform to advocate for racial inclusion and promote powerful women. She highlights 15 women who are “forces for change.” The lineup includes our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, Activist and model Adwoa Aboah, actress and activist Yara Shahidi, and Laverne Cox, the first trans person to be featured on the cover of British Vogue.

Markle leaves an image of a mirror so that readers feel included. In the editor’s notes she writes, “a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective.” Although this is a win and monumental moment for all women, the cover was met with some controversy. Markle’s cover resembles “The Game Changers,” a book that she contributed an article to three years prior.

In a statement to 7News Sydney, Co-author Samantha Brett said, “At first I thought, ‘OK, this is a coincidence.’ I know that she has multiple copies of the book ― I’ve sent them to her myself,” Brett said. “But then, I came across ― someone actually sent me the press release for this latest project ― and there were words that were used: ‘trail-blazing,’ ‘change makers’ and ‘fearless women.’” 

“Now, if you look at the back of our book, it says ‘trail-blazing,’ ‘game changers,’ ‘fearless women,’” Brett added. “There are too many similarities here.” She continued, “I’m flattered, it was a great book so I always thought someone’s going to copy it and do their own,” she added. “She has amazing women, she’s supporting women, she’s trying to empower other women ― the cause is good.”

The books do share a striking resemblance but this also isn’t the first time I’ve seen a cover designed this way. To me, this is another way for the media to discredit and overshadow the work of a woman of color. What do you think?

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Meghan Markle’s First Issue Of British Vogue Is Met With Praise And Criticism was originally published on getuperica.com

