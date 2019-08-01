CLOSE
National News
“I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Writings On Instagram

Celebs attend Russell Simmons Art for Life benefit

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has blossomed into a young woman who is not afraid to speak her mind. First, she shared the racism she endured at the hands of one of her classmates. Then there was the epic clap back she delivered in defense of her older sister, Ming Lee.

And now, she’s sharing her thoughts and feelings on White girls.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Simmons wrote:

“I am sensitive to white girls. When they get the boys, the jobs, the things I wanted. Even if they don’t get them! those rare times, they never wonder if it is because of the color of their skin. And I am left to wonder if I lost out, because of mine.

I am sensitive to white girls. Or perhaps the word is jealous! So aware of them, when they walk through the world free from those kind of doubts. One less thing on their shoulders. One less worry to bear. I am sensitive FOR white girls. For the doubts we all face, the glass ceilings we all try to break, the discriminations we all fight. But I can’t help but wonder about white girls. How does it feel to not constantly be told, you are not beautiful or not enough, in this hurtful world.”

In the caption for the post, she wrote, “Summer of writing snippets! Love to all my sisters of all colors so don’t take this one the wrong way.”

Even though she deleted this piece, she shared other ones on other topics, including humility, happiness, and God.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Aoki Lee Simmons

