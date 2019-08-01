Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 08.01.19
Dismiss

Erica Campbell recalled being a room with someone and how they were the funny person in the room. The thing about it was that they were making fun of themselves.

Erica mentioned that it wasn’t coming from a place of joy, but rather a low self-esteem.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Remember not to lessen yourself and don’t allow people to manipulate or mistreat you.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica encourages you to find friends that encourage you through out different situations.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Who’s In Your Corner? [VIDEO]

Lastly she said, “Know that you’re loved.”

Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

ericaism , get up mornings with erica

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…

Laptops are becoming more and more important to your success, whether in business of life. Some brands of Laptops are…
08.02.19
2 Chicago Mothers Who Fought Against Gun Violence…

Two Chicago mothers who devoted their lives as activists to end gun violence lost their lives in a drive-by shooting…
08.02.19
“I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons…

Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has blossomed into a young woman who is not afraid to speak…
08.02.19
Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For…

The filmmaker breaks down why Michelle Obama should run.
08.02.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…

You might have noticed Mario Lopez was trending on Twitter earlier today and wondered why. The Extra host appeared on…
08.01.19
Chief Deputy Tiffany Green Becomes First Black Female…

Angela Alsobrooks announced on Tuesday that Tiffany D. Green has been appointed the new Fire Chief of Prince George’s County…
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close