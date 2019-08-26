CLOSE
Inspirational Lifestyles: What Does It Mean To Worship – What Is Worship?

What is worship?

Merriam-Webster.com defines the word worship in this way:

To honor or show reverence for as a divine being or supernatural power.

To regard with great or extravagant respect, honor, or devotion.

In the Christian world, the word worship is often used to describe an event we will attend or the music part of a church service. We may use this word to explain what kind of song we are listening to or the type of pastoral role one holds on a church staff. It’s not that those are incorrect; they just don’t represent the whole picture. Worship is not about music, instruments or an event. It’s not about a type of song or a job description. It’s so much more than that. Worship is a heart posture.

In the simplest of terms, worship is ascribing unspeakable value and displaying substantial love to something. That thing may be a deity, an ancient artifact, a material possession or a human being. Regardless of what the thing is that we are worshiping, we are all worshippers.

So, what are we worshiping?

On any given day, we direct our adoration and devotion to something or to someone. It could be our careers, our spouses, a hobby, or a drive to learn more. It might even be our favorite sports team. There are things that hold a top position in our hearts. Before we can eradicate any thing that is receiving misplaced honor and adoration, first we have to be aware of what it is.

As we embark on the road ahead to learn more about a lifestyle of worship, begin each day with a heart attitude that wants to learn and grow. We typically worship what is high on our priority list. Let’s ask God to give us eyes to see where we’re placing our affection and respect. Let’s tell Him that we want to understand what it means to truly worship Him with our lives. And let’s be confident that He will show us.

Reflect

    • Read through Psalm 100 and declare it to your God as you do.
    • As you go about your day, pay attention to the things that you “show honor and reverence” to. When you become aware of something that’s taking God’s place in your heart, simply repent and ask God to help you place Him in His rightful place in your life.
    • Write down any revelation that God speaks to you through today’s Bible reading or devotional.

Scripture:  

Psalm 71:7-8  7 I am as a wonder unto many; but thou art my strong refuge. 8 Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honour all the day.

Psalm 100

1Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.praise: or, thanksgivingall…: Heb. all the earth
2Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.
3Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.and not…: or, and his we are
4Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
5For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.

