Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Crash 

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did it with grace. 

Last week, the Alabama pastor’s 10-year-old daughter Ramiah Leonard was passed away at Regional Medical Center after being involved in a car crash with her mother. 

Christian Post reports:

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, said Ramiah’s mother, Rasheda S. Leonard, was driving north when she turned the 2002 Lexus she was driving left at an intersection near the 2200 block of Alabama 21 and a southbound Jeep hit the passenger side of the car.

Despite the heart-breaking incident, Pastor Leonard — who serves at Life Center Church in Anniston — held on to his faith and addressed address a congregation of people who also loved his daughter saying, “Romans 8:28 (TPT). So we are convinced that every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan of bringing good into our lives, for we are his lovers who have been called to fulfill his designed purpose. My Heartbeat is now My Angel!”

 

“My humanity wants to be mad at God and question God. Do I understand it? No!!! Does it hurt??? It hurts like HELL! However, God allowed me to borrow an angel for 10 years. I spent 10 years with a beautiful, smart, energetic, God-loving princess that God even gave us the privilege of naming Ramiah Elizabeth Leonard. He gave me a privilege that some never even get to obtain in their lifetime,” he said in another social media post. “If I don’t question God when He blesses me as to why He blesses me; then I should not have the audacity to question Him when He takes something that belonged to Him anyway.”

Our prayers are with the family of Ramiah Leonard. 

Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Crash  was originally published on getuperica.com

