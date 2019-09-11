CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Revelation 1:8

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is the scripture for this week:

Revelation 1:8 (KJV) – I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.

