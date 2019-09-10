Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come. I know many of you are asking yourself how can you help. Here are a few options.
The American Red Cross are always taking donations to help with natural disasters and tragedies.
Goods & Supplies are in high demand in many of the affected areas in the Bahamas.
Things like canned goods, trash bags, water & water containers, blankets, generators, first aid kits, and so much more is needed.
Click here to see a list of items that are needed in the relief effort.
Below is a list of drop off locations to send supplies:
Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply
1020 W. Sunrise Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
Tel: 954 462 4545
–
4 Other Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply Drop-Off Locations:
11020 SW 184th Street
Miami, FL 33157
305 233 9344
–
2100 45th Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561 845 8852
–
6359 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32818
407 822 9228
–
11820 NW 10th Avenue
Miami, FL 33168
305 688 4485
St. Matthews Episcopal Church
404 SW 3rd St,
Delray Beach, FL 33444
561-715-0135
561305-9149
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DROP OFF LOCATIONS
DONATE TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas? was originally published on www.hotspotatl.com