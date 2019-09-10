How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come. I know many of you are asking yourself how can you help. Here are a few options.

The American Red Cross are always taking donations to help with natural disasters and tragedies.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE MONEY

Goods & Supplies are in high demand in many of the affected areas in the Bahamas.

Things like canned goods, trash bags, water & water containers, blankets, generators, first aid kits, and so much more is needed.

Click here to see a list of items that are needed in the relief effort.

Below is a list of drop off locations to send supplies:

Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply

1020 W. Sunrise Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

Tel: 954 462 4545

–

4 Other Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply Drop-Off Locations:

11020 SW 184th Street

Miami, FL 33157

305 233 9344

–

2100 45th Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561 845 8852

–

6359 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32818

407 822 9228

–

11820 NW 10th Avenue

Miami, FL 33168

305 688 4485

St. Matthews Episcopal Church

404 SW 3rd St,

Delray Beach, FL 33444

561-715-0135

561305-9149

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DROP OFF LOCATIONS

DONATE TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS

