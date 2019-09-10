CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO]

Lonely preteen student in locker room

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO] was originally published on www.theboxhouston.com

National Suicide Prevention Week

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close