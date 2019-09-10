Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up with YouTube to release videos that focus on suicide prevention, conversations about suicide, as well as creating a safety plan for those who feel that they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In her first video she breaks down the best way to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

1) ask questions & listen.

2) don’t try to fix it!

3) offer real support.

4) Stick with them.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk With Someone Who Is Suicidal [VIDEO] was originally published on www.theboxhouston.com

Blogzworth Posted September 10, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: