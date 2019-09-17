CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Recruits His Family To Star In Music Video For “Open Door Season” 

See it here first...

Deitrick Haddon

Source: eOne Nashville / eOne Nashville

Summer has ended and with the new season, comes new music from Deitrick Haddon whose latest tune is perfect for the shift. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

As we “fall” into autumn, Haddon declares the time “Open Door Season.” His song, which speaks to the wide range of God’s capabilities — especially when paired with our faith, was co-written with producer Marcus Hodge.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

SEE ALSO: Maurette’s Interview Express: This is Why Deitrick Haddon Loves Being a Preacher [Video]

“God has not given you the spirit of fear, but power in love and a sound mind. I declare ain’t nothing held up, it’s open door season up in your life,” he sings in the video that chronicles different stages in his life and even includes a cameo from his wife and kids. 

“Open Door season is a vibe!” Haddon says. “A prophetic word over a dope beat. I recommend that you play it every day and watch them doors fly open.” 

Press play below and watch!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

“Open Door Season” is set to be featured on Deitrick Haddon’s forthcoming EP due sometime this winter. He’s currently filming for a sequel to the Blessed & Cursed movie he originally starred in back in 2010. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Recruits His Family To Star In Music Video For “Open Door Season”  was originally published on getuperica.com

deitrick haddon

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health…

He was 30 years old. 
09.12.19
National Suicide Prevention Week: 4 Ways To Talk…

Kati Morton wants us to have a serious conversation about Suicide. For National Suicide Prevention Week, she will be teaming up…
09.11.19
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come.…
09.11.19
LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The…

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of…
09.10.19
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close