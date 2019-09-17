Jamal Bryant Talks About Winning Souls During Kanye’s Sunday Service At New Birth

Pastor Jamal Bryant speaks to the nay-sayers regarding Kanye West’s Sunday Service that took place at New Birth this past Sunday.

This is what he said: “Significance doesn’t come with out controversy! Yesterday was #epic @newbirthmbc a generation that churches have failed to connect with came to worship GOD and scores of them became saved. You don’t have to understand the vessel to see the vision. God doesn’t anoint based on people’s approval. Thank you #kanyewest for being available to be used for this assignment.”

Cheryl Jackson Posted 23 hours ago

