These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making A Comeback This Fall

Janet Jackson

Source: Getty

It’s that time of year again to bring out all things pumpkin spice, watch your favorite television shows and step up your fashion game.

This fall season, the 90’s are making a comeback in a major way. So if you want to be all that and a bag of chips this Autumn, revisit some of these hot 90’s looks:

Western Hats

View this post on Instagram

Thick Hotties 🔥 @dojacat

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

The South has penetrated the culture in a major way this year. Shouts to Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X.

 

Dark Lipstick

 

Fall is all about the richness of dark colors. What better way to set of your Autumn look than a bold, dark lip. Deep Plums, burgundies and even black lipstick is the way to go.

Vintage Graphic Tees

If you’re torn between being cozy, casual and cute — classic denim dungarees paired with a light jacket is just what the 90’s fashion gods ordered.

Hit the flip for more.

These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making A Comeback This Fall was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

