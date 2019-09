Baltimore City Police need your help to track down a commercial burglary suspect.

Officials told CBS Baltimore the suspect broke into HH Redstone LLC offices located at 30 W. Biddle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2221.

