Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month.

Chelsea Lee Taylor, who helps to lead worship at the Hills campus in Sydney, Australia, had to undergo a nine-hour emergency surgery. She was then taken out of intensive care. On September 3rd, Emma Fellers, creative administrator at Hillsong Church, reported Taylor had been given the “all clear” from doctors and did not require any additional surgeries.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Fellers said Taylor was “100% healed, able to walk, talk, DRIVE” but added that “recovery time at home and continued physiotherapy” was still needed.

Taylor’s recovery and return to home comes as Hillsong Worship is set to release a new album, Awake, on October 11.

Source: Christian Post

