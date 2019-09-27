CLOSE
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month.

FRIDAY PM @chelsealeetaylor UPDATE: So you know those kind of friends that are just so annoyingly (but wonderfully!) optimistic and faith-filled that even in their own trials you leave a conversation feeling more uplifted than before you saw them? Yep. That’s Chels. Every time all my life for as long as I’ve known her. I finally got to go and see her today in the High Dependancy Unit (where she was moved to earlier this week🎉) for the first time since this all happened, and let me tell you – there is NOTHING keeping this girl down! Her sense of humour hasn’t changed one bit, her speech is perfect, almost as though nothing has happened, she can get up and move around (with a bit of help from nurses) and pull off cables and blood pressure cuffs when she’s not supposed to, just so she can use a bathroom again lol (no more catheter, can we PLEASE have a praise break 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻) and she continues to spout wisdom, encouragement, kindness to literally everyone – friend or stranger – and the many lessons she’s learnt and is still learning from all of this. 1.5hrs was NOT enough, but you know, rest is kind of important and all that 🤪. This girl is on 🔥 and you better watch out enemy, you messed with the WRONG WOMAN!!! KEEP PRAYING!!!!

Chelsea Lee Taylor, who helps to lead worship at the Hills campus in Sydney, Australia, had to undergo a nine-hour emergency surgery. She was then taken out of intensive care. On September 3rd, Emma Fellers, creative administrator at Hillsong Church, reported Taylor had been given the “all clear” from doctors and did not require any additional surgeries.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Fellers said Taylor was “100% healed, able to walk, talk, DRIVE” but added that “recovery time at home and continued physiotherapy” was still needed.

Taylor’s recovery and return to home comes as Hillsong Worship is set to release a new album, Awake, on October 11.

Source: Christian Post

See Also: Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

