Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow Students Of Cutting Her Dreadlocks

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is not true

Empty Chairs At Classroom

Source: Sengchoy Inthachack / EyeEm / Getty

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is not true.

As reported by the Washington Post, the student has recanted her story after meeting with family members and the principal at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia. The 12-Year-Old student accused three white students of holding her down, covering her mouth and cutting her dreadlocks during recess.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

The family of the 12-year-old student released a statement which you can read below.

“To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused,” the grandparents wrote in a statement sent to The Washington Post by the school. “To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school. To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust. We understand there will be consequences and we’re prepared to take responsibility for them,” the statement continued. “We know that it will take time to heal, and we hope and pray that the boys, their families, the school and the broader community will be able to forgive us in time.”

Immanuel Christian Principal Stephen Danish also released a statement

“We can now confirm that the student who accused three of her classmates of assault has acknowledged that the allegations were false. We’re grateful to the Fairfax County Police Department for their diligent work to investigate these allegations,” Danish wrote. “While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict. We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

No word on any disciplinary action.

Source: Washington Post

Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow Students Of Cutting Her Dreadlocks was originally published on woldcnews.com

