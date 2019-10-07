Todd Delaney is no stranger to speaking his mind about the gospel world, and at Praise In The Park 2019 he was no different. The once professional baseball player discuss how he is as free in his mind as he has ever been, and is no longer burdened by what others think. During an interview backstage, Todd talked about making money in gospel and that he believes Nike and other big endorsers will soon be turning to gospel music to spread their messages. “The church is no longer suit and tie,” said Todd. “The money will soon be coming to gospel.”

Check out the full interview below….

____

Check out some of his performance below…

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Todd Delaney Believes Nike And Other Big Endorsers Will Soon Turn To Gospel [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Blogzworth Posted October 7, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: