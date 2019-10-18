CLOSE
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex Tape Identified, According To Social Media

The scandal continues...

The alleged Pastor David E. Wilson sex tape has been viral for days now. Of course, it appears the detectives on on social media have done their job and the woman in the video has been allegedly — and we stress, allegedly — identified.

According to user on Twitter, the woman is Corinthia Edwards. See the tweet below:

FLT INSIDE VOTING

The screenshot of the Facebook profile appears to match the private profile of the same name on Facebook. Another person claims she “exposed” him on Facebook, but it’s not clear why she exposed him. Wilson is reportedly married and Edwards is allegedly not his wife.

The video, which has a clear shot of the man’s face, is not safe to view at work and is extremely graphic, can be found on social media.

Here are apparent photos of Pastor David E. Wilson.

Kevin Hart Voice* “ So This is What We Doing Nowwww…… Wowwwwww….. I Guess This What We Doing Nowwwwwww” 😅😅😅 I’m done #enoughsaid …. I’m guessing y’all heard about PASTOR WILSON. . . You haven’t … #google it Im At Work I cant put y’all on right now. But The Last #deontaywilder clip is my reaction after seeing it. #spongebobmemes Aite Imma Head Out 😓#gottawork 🤦🏾‍♂️ Matter Fact,… JUST #hashtag #pastorwilson #pastordavidewilson well maybe it’s just a Fb & Twitter thing cuz IG don’t have nothing on it…yet😅 I would’ve put this in my story but didn’t know how to without them kept making me want to DELETE my other one… But This man Video is going viral everywhere for eating out one of his members and everybody and they momma talking about joining the Church now…. really?! #ExposeTheGoat ☝🏾 time

Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex Tape Identified, According To Social Media  was originally published on newsone.com

Pastor David Wilson

