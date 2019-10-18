Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex Tape Identified, According To Social Media

The alleged Pastor David E. Wilson sex tape has been viral for days now. Of course, it appears the detectives on on social media have done their job and the woman in the video has been allegedly — and we stress, allegedly — identified.

According to user on Twitter, the woman is Corinthia Edwards. See the tweet below:

These people done found the girl in the pastor video 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️#pastorwilson pic.twitter.com/yqimDYqsSR — MsQueensley Que🌟 (@SparkleQue) October 18, 2019

The screenshot of the Facebook profile appears to match the private profile of the same name on Facebook. Another person claims she “exposed” him on Facebook, but it’s not clear why she exposed him. Wilson is reportedly married and Edwards is allegedly not his wife.

The video, which has a clear shot of the man’s face, is not safe to view at work and is extremely graphic, can be found on social media.

Here are apparent photos of Pastor David E. Wilson.

NewsOne Staff Posted October 18, 2019

