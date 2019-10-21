TBN Cut Kirk Franklin’s Speech on Hatred During The Dove Awards AGAIN

Well here we are in 2019 and Franklin won Gospel Artist of the Year once again he used his time to shed light on racism in our country. He asked for prayer for the family of. Jefferson was killed by a Fort Worth police officer as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew as a neighbor called the police for a welfare check after seeing her door open late at night.Franklin’s speech was given a standing ovation and very positive affirmation on the speech from the mostly white audience at the awards show, but when the show aired on Christian network TBN days later, his speech was edited out.

Phil Thornton, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RCA Inspiration, took to his social media page to share his discontentment. Share your thought?