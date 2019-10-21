CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

TBN Cut Kirk Franklin’s Speech on Hatred During The Dove Awards AGAIN

Kirk Franklin

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / The Detroit Praise Network

In 2016 Kirk Franklin won Artist of the Year at the Dove Awards.  During his acceptance speech, he talked passionately about blatant racism in our country. TBN edited that from the televised show and the gospel community was in an uproar.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

TBN Cut Kirk Franklin’s Speech on Hatred During The Dove Awards AGAIN  was originally published on praisedc.com

Kirk Franklin

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…

Isn't that discrimination?
10.18.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…

The icon behind the franchise has a message for Oluwaseyi "Semi" Omooba.
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…

Tarana Burke addresses Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K. and comedians who joke about sexual assault like Dave Chappelle.
10.16.19
California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill…

California is the first state to impose this ban.
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close