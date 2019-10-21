In 2016 Kirk Franklin won Artist of the Year at the Dove Awards. During his acceptance speech, he talked passionately about blatant racism in our country. TBN edited that from the televised show and the gospel community was in an uproar.
Phil Thornton, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RCA Inspiration, took to his social media page to share his discontentment. Share your thought?
TBN Cut Kirk Franklin’s Speech on Hatred During The Dove Awards AGAIN was originally published on praisedc.com