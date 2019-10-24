CLOSE
Warryn Campbell To Release Compilation Album Featuring Erica Campbell, The Walls Group & More

If you didn’t know, Warryn Campbell has his own record label called MY BLOCK and he’s gathered his artists to release a compilation album due October 25. 

“I can’t wait for you guys to meet and hear my My Block family,” Warryn wrote on social media.  

SEE ALSO: My Block Performs at Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Part of the family includes Warryn’s wife Erica Campbell, MC Lyte, The Walls Group, Joi Starr, Lena Byrd Miles, Jason McGee, Jason Champion and Toni Estes. 

SEE ALSO: The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label

Warryn Campbell To Release Compilation Album Featuring Erica Campbell, The Walls Group & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

My Block , Warryn Campbell

