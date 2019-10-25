CLOSE
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From Pre-Destiny’s Child Group Girls Tyme

He makes the announcement on Instagram.

Independent Women AT The MOBO Awards

Source: Nicky J. Sims / Getty

Most Destiny’s Child fans know that before the group got their big break, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Robertson were known as the group Girls Tyme. Now it seems like the man behind their initial success, Mathew Knowles, is trying to share some of their early music with the world according to an Instagram post.

Beyoncé‘s father made a video saying that there’s some unreleased music from Girls Tyme that is supposed to be released in the near future. “Unreleased Girl’s Tyme album coming soon on all streaming platforms,” he captioned the video. The album will supposedly be released under Mathew Knowles’ company Music World Entertainment, but it’s not confirmed what the title of project will be and what songs will be on it.

There’s no certainty Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson even know that this so-called unreleased album will be released. It might be a situation where Mathew owns all the rights to the Girls Tyme catalogue so he can release the tracks whenever he pleases.

Regardless of the behind-the-scenes politics, it would be interesting to hear the early sound of the future Destiny’s Child. Some of their performances and songs are already online, including Girls Tyme’s famous appearance on Star Search which was featured as a sound bite on Beyoncé’s song “***Flawless.” Three of their demo songs can also be found on YouTube, including “That Girl,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” and “Sunshine”. There’s no word if these songs will be on Mathew Knowles’ release.

Guess we’ll have to wait and find out what Mr. Knowles has in store.

Beyonce , Destiny's Child , Mathew Knowles

