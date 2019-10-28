CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!

Even Qai Qai made a guest appearance to "Namaste."

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Jr. are one of the best mother-daughter duos out there!

While we thought the pics of the 2-year-old serving as the flower girl for a recent wedding was too cute, their newest picture together takes the cake.

Over the weekend, the tennis star posted a pic of them doing yoga! Rocking her short-shorts and a white bodysuit with Olympia in her diapers and a pink tee-shirt, they are definitely getting their Zen on! Oh, and did you peep Qai Qai?

“@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the GOAT wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

To no one’s surprise, her fans loved the pics.

Pose and American Horror Story: 1984 star Angelica Ross couldn’t believe how strong the 2-year-old was.

“Is that a thigh muscle already???!! Damn what am I doing with my life!” she exclaimed.

One user wrote mzgapeach77 :@realqaiqai Qai gets the bag,” while another simply stated, “Queen.”

We agree. We definitely stan our queens.

Namaste.

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ
15 photos

Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Serena Williams

