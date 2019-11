Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

GRIFF finds himself constantly traveling out of the Dallas area airport. While there, he always encounters Jehovah’s Witnesses doing their missionary work.

He took it upon himself to find out how he can spread the gospel. Come to find out all he needs is a permit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Press play above to listen to his full prayer.

See photos of GRIFF below.

ALSO TRENDING:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Spreading the Gospel at the Airport [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com