GRIFF’s Prayer For Spreading the Gospel at the Airport [Video]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 11.06.19
Dismiss

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

GRIFF finds himself constantly traveling out of the Dallas area airport. While there, he always encounters Jehovah’s Witnesses doing their missionary work.

He took it upon himself to find out how he can spread the gospel. Come to find out all he needs is a permit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Press play above to listen to his full prayer.

See photos of GRIFF below.

ALSO TRENDING:

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

14 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

GRIFF’s Prayer For Spreading the Gospel at the Airport [Video]  was originally published on getuperica.com

get up mornings with erica

Videos
Latest
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…

The MAGA fanatics strike again.
11.06.19
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged…

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from…
11.05.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana…
11.05.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a…
11.05.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…

You might feel violated just watching it.
11.05.19
Praise 106.1 Is Standing With Dr. Tony Evans…

  Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles…
11.04.19
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close