We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
S&K Cleaning and Painting LLC
Business Description: “Providing the highest quality of creativity and craftmanship paired with excellence in customer service, integrity, and reliability.”
Business Website: Facebook: S&K Cleaning and Painting LLC
Evexia Wellness
Business Description: “Lifestyle change for your body, mind, and spirit.”
Business Website: https://evexianp.com/
Vivid Threads LLC
Business Description: “Vivid Threads, Where Vivid Imagination Comes To Life.”
Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [10-24-2023]
