#ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Is Utter Sunshine In This Neon Yellow Couture Gown

At the National Portrait Gallery Gala in D.C., the former First Lady stunned in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture dress inspired by her "strength and energy."

Hands down, Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most fashionable women of our generation. Once again, last night at the American Portrait Gala in Washington D.C. our Forever FLOTUS proved why.

The 55-year-old stunned in this custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown. Also, peep her loose waves and the gown’s crystal mesh bodice and overlay. Just utter perfection!

There is no color or hairstyle this beautiful icon cannot wear.

So proud to present my friend Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize at the National Portrait Gallery. I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a “concept album.” And, as we all know, his little concept, Hamilton, became a global phenomenon. But what I love most is that he believes it’s his duty to lift up those around him, especially the next generation. It’s why he’s created a Hamilton curriculum for schools, made sure kids from all over can see his shows, and raised millions of dollars for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. And it’s why he is working so hard to make sure folks are voting in every election and using that freedom that so many fought so hard for. He’s someone who has, in melody and rhyme and connection, painted as honest a portrait of our country as I’ve ever seen. Love this guy. ……. Stylist @meredithkoop Hair @yenedamtew Makeup @carlraymua

According to ELLE, Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry explained that there was a historical inspiration behind the design.

“The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color,” he said in a statement.

“The acidic tone echoes Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature shocking pink, and we also felt that it matched the strength and energy of Mrs. Obama. It was such an honor to make this special gown for her.”

Obama attended the event in support of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton and star of the Mary Popping reboot, whose portrait will permanently be displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

“So proud to present my friend Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize at the National Portrait Gallery. I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a “concept album,” the former First Lady wrote in an Instagram caption of the two on Sunday.

As Vogue UK noted, “yellow has long been a central part of Michelle Obama’s fashion lexicon.” We couldn’t agree more.

Remember when she broke the Internet with this look?

Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

And this one?

President Obama Welcomes Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong To The White House

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

 

Or this gold Jason Wu sheath dress?

President Obama Delivers His Last State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

And our personal favorite look at the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

Barack Obama Is Sworn In As 44th President Of The United States

Source: Pool / Getty

Man, we really miss these two in the White House!

What do you think of Michelle Obama’s gown?

#ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Is Utter Sunshine In This Neon Yellow Couture Gown

Michelle Obama

