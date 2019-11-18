ForeverFLOTUS: Michelle Obama Is Utter Sunshine In This Neon Yellow Couture Gown

Hands down, Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most fashionable women of our generation. Once again, last night at the American Portrait Gala in Washington D.C. our Forever FLOTUS proved why.

The 55-year-old stunned in this custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown. Also, peep her loose waves and the gown’s crystal mesh bodice and overlay. Just utter perfection!

There is no color or hairstyle this beautiful icon cannot wear.

According to ELLE, Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry explained that there was a historical inspiration behind the design.

“The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color,” he said in a statement.

“The acidic tone echoes Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature shocking pink, and we also felt that it matched the strength and energy of Mrs. Obama. It was such an honor to make this special gown for her.”

Obama attended the event in support of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton and star of the Mary Popping reboot, whose portrait will permanently be displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

“So proud to present my friend Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize at the National Portrait Gallery. I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a “concept album,” the former First Lady wrote in an Instagram caption of the two on Sunday.

Many thanks to @MichelleObama for presenting the Portrait of a Nation Prize to honoree, @Lin_Manuel. His work has inspired so many and know his portrait will do the same. #myNPG pic.twitter.com/jVLTltq04T — National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) November 18, 2019

As Vogue UK noted, “yellow has long been a central part of Michelle Obama’s fashion lexicon.” We couldn’t agree more.

Remember when she broke the Internet with this look?

And this one?

Or this gold Jason Wu sheath dress?

And our personal favorite look at the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

Man, we really miss these two in the White House!

What do you think of Michelle Obama’s gown?

